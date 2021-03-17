Drew Brees Reveals Why It Was Time For Him To Retire

After spending the last two decades breaking NFL records, Drew Brees is officially ready for the next chapter of his career. On Sunday, the future Hall of Famer announced that he was retiring from football.

Brees won’t be out of the spotlight entirely though. He’s joining NBC Sports as an NFL analyst for Football Night in America and color commentator for Notre Dame football games.

NBC Sports held a news conference this Wednesday with Brees to address his retirement and the next chapter of his career. During that discussion, the former Super Bowl MVP revealed why it was time for him to hang up his cleats.

“At the end of the day, the factors that go into this are, I’ve always said as long as I can play the game at a high level; I’m having fun doing it; and I’m able to stay healthy, then this is something I’ll do forever,” Brees said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, I’ve had some injuries the last two years that have been frustrating. Both of them kind of freak things. I don’t think they were injuries that were saying I was getting old. “But nonetheless, I had the thumb that ruled me five games two years ago, and then had the ribs and the lung that holds me out for four games this past year. Could I keep playing? Yeah, I’m sure I could. But I’m also looking at my kids, my family, the age of my kids, and just gauging all of those things. There’s a balance there. I also just felt like I would just feel it. I would feel when it was time. I felt that it was time.” Some fans thought Brees would return for one last run when a video surfaced of him pushing a weighted sled. Any hope of him coming back was shot down on Sunday, of course. Brees will retire as one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. He’s toward the top of every statistical category, which includes completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. It’ll be weird seeing the New Orleans Saints without Brees under center. But at the end of the day, you can’t fault him for walking away from the gridiron and spending more time with his family.