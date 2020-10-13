Drew Brees Addresses Michael Thomas’ Status With Team

Michael Thomas didn’t suit up for the New Orleans Saints on Monday night due to conduct detrimental to the team. The All-Pro wide receiver got into a fight with a teammate at practice last week.

New Orleans was hoping Thomas would return from his ankle injury in Week 5 against Los Angeles, but the coaching staff felt the need to discipline him for his actions.

It’s not ideal for your star wideout to get involved in a scuffle during practice. That being said, the Saints haven’t changed the way they view Thomas.

Following the team’s overtime win, Drew Brees spoke to the media about Thomas’ role with the Saints. The future Hall of Famer made it seem like his star pass-catcher should be back for the team’s next game.

“At the end of the day, Mike is a big part of this team and he’s going to be a big part of this team moving forward,” Brees said.

Drew Brees says he's spoken to Mike Thomas and a bunch of other team leaders did as well after Payton addressed the incident. He said: "At the end of the day, Mike is a big part of this team and he's going to be a big part of this team moving forward." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 13, 2020

Sean Payton, meanwhile, didn’t reveal whether or not Thomas’ suspension is over yet.

When asked if it was a one-game suspension, Payton said “We’ll let you know when the time is right.”

The reality is New Orleans is a much more explosive team with Thomas on the field. Last season, he had 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Since the Saints now get to enjoy their bye week, we won’t see Thomas back in action until Oct. 25 at the absolute earliest.