Drew Brees Already Has His Next Football Job Lined Up

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday night.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Drew Brees may have announced his retirement from playing football, but the legendary quarterback isn’t done with the NFL as a whole.

Back in April 2020, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Brees had already lined up his next gig. He is joining NBC Sports as part of its NFL coverage.

According to Marchand at the time, NBC was hoping to groom Brees as “the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football.'” The future Hall of Fame quarterback had been courted by multiple networks as a broadcaster.

Ultimately, he chose NBC over ESPN and its “Monday Night Football” package.

Brees officially retired from the NFL this afternoon, 15 years to the day after he first signed with the New Orleans Saints.

“I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans,” Brees wrote on Instagram. “This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!”

Part of that work will include calling NFL games for NBC.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.