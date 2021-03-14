Drew Brees Already Has His Next Football Job Lined Up

Drew Brees may have announced his retirement from playing football, but the legendary quarterback isn’t done with the NFL as a whole.

Back in April 2020, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Brees had already lined up his next gig. He is joining NBC Sports as part of its NFL coverage.

According to Marchand at the time, NBC was hoping to groom Brees as “the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football.'” The future Hall of Fame quarterback had been courted by multiple networks as a broadcaster.

Ultimately, he chose NBC over ESPN and its “Monday Night Football” package.

This is next for Drew Brees. https://t.co/Km6thXkZ7m — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 14, 2021

Brees officially retired from the NFL this afternoon, 15 years to the day after he first signed with the New Orleans Saints.

“I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans,” Brees wrote on Instagram. “This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!”

Part of that work will include calling NFL games for NBC.