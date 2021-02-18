An Announcement From Drew Brees Is Probably Coming Soon

After the 2020 campaign came to an end for the New Orleans Saints, the football world patiently awaited a retirement announcement from Drew Brees. It’s been a full month since the NFC South champs were eliminated in the divisional round, but the 20-year veteran has remained radio silent.

However, an announcement from Brees about his future in football is expected soon.

At the beginning of February, Saints’ head coach Sean Payton estimated that the 42-year-old quarterback would make a decision in approximately the next two weeks. Given that timeline, Brees will likely make a public statement any day now.

The New Orleans legend already helped out his team in a big way financially, as he prepares to head out the door. Brees restructured his contract to give the Saints an additional $24 million in cap space in 2021. The money can be spent to make a few improvements in the team’s supporting cast as the organizations re-tools for a new era.

It’s likely that Brees will inform Payton and the Saints before making a public appearance. When he is ready to share his decision with the world, he’ll probably conduct a larger press conference.

When he does retire, Brees will leave the NFL as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play. He’s a surefire first ballot Hall-of-Famer and will have his name in most of the record books for years to come.

When he does leave, the Saints will need to figure out their future at the quarterback position. At this point, New Orleans will probably lean on Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill to handle the starting duties in 2021.

“And a lot of times, you want to hold your cards closer to the vest and he is a free agent,” Payton said earlier this month about Winston. “But him, along with Taysom Hill who’s in the building, we’ve said it all along — we’re going to develop and coach those guys. And Jameis is one of those guys that we have a big interest in.”

