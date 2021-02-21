NFL World Reacts To The Latest Drew Brees Speculation

Drew Brees has yet to announce a decision on his NFL future. The New Orleans Saints quarterback is expected to retire, but he hasn’t made it official yet.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said earlier this month that he expected an announcement from Brees soon.

Payton told the media at the beginning of February that he expected an announcement from Brees in a “week, week and a half.”

Well, it’s been more than a week and a half, and we still don’t have an official announcement from Brees. Unsurprisingly, that is leading to some fans speculating about Brees’ decision. Perhaps he’s taking this long to decide because he’s considering returning for another season?

Of course, Brees might just be waiting for the right time to announce his retirement, but that isn’t stopping the social media jokes.

Drew Brees: I’m returning for another season

Saints fans: pic.twitter.com/k8fM3NoSbW — 🇨🇩KevAnt🇨🇩 (@PlamsAbt) February 19, 2021

Drew Brees running out of the tunnel for the Saints' 2021 season opener pic.twitter.com/VePtZQ2mPr — 🦁🌟Samurai Black🌟🦁 (@BushidoEvans) February 19, 2021

Jameis Winston when Drew Brees returns for another season as the Saints starting QB pic.twitter.com/h1veKj8ElG — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 19, 2021

**Michael Thomas beats his man on a double move deep** Drew Brees:

pic.twitter.com/l9CLwvmsPy — Uncle Elroy (@JustPeedi) February 19, 2021

Pro Football Talk, meanwhile, had some more insightful information on Brees’ future:

Presumably, Brees will conduct a press conference at which his retirement will be announced. Given the terms of his recent restructuring, the Saints will keep him on the active roster until June 2, before shifting him to the reserve/retired list and splitting the final cap hit over two years.

Of course, until that happens, this is all speculation.