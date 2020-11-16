Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Comment On Injury Status

They don’t make NFL quarterbacks much tougher than Drew Brees, but the New Orleans Saints quarterback was simply unable to function on Sunday.

Brees missed the second half of his team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. He was replaced under center by backup Jameis Winston.

Following the game – a 27-13 win – Brees admitted that he simply couldn’t execute like he needed to in the second half.

“I was not going to be able to be effective,” Brees told reporters.

Brees: "I was not going to be able to be effective" Said it wasn't about pain. His body couldn't do it. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 16, 2020

Brees hopes to play against the Falcons next week, but his status is up in the air.

“He took a heavy shot in the first half. As he came out in the second half, he felt it was really impacting him,” head coach Sean Payton told reporters. “So, specifically, he’ll get an MRI and X-Rays. His back felt sore. As he tried to throw, he just came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I don’t feel like I’m capable of playing.’ And so, quickly, we made the switch and, you know, that happens sometimes.

“He felt strong enough about letting me know and I know when he does that, which is probably gonna be the first time in 15 years, that it was significant enough where he felt like he couldn’t function in the second half.” The Saints improved to 7-2 with the win on Sunday night, but Brees’ health is the major storyline right now.