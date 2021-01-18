Photo Of Drew Brees Reacting To Tonight’s Loss Is Going Viral

Drew Brees’ NFL career appears to be over.

The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback is going out following Sunday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints fell to the Bucs, 30-20, in the Divisional Round on Sunday.

Brees was pretty bad in what is likely his final NFL game. He threw three interceptions and struggled to move the ball down the field against the Buccaneers.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback looked pretty distraught on the bench late in his team’s playoff loss on Sunday.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday afternoon that this would be Brees’ final home game. If the Saints would have won, they would have played at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game.

“Drew Brees, tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome…Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome,” Glazer said pregame on FOX.

Brees has yet to officially announce a decision on his future, but it’s expected to come soon.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, are off to the NFC Championship Game to face the Green Bay Packers.