For the first time in his career, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is legitimately unsure if he’ll retire or return for another season. His season ended in heartbreak once again, as the team lost in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings in the opening round of the playoffs.

Though he missed five games due to a thumb injury, Brees looked great during the second half of the season. He finished the year with 2,979 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Brees appeared on PFT Live to discuss his future with the Saints. If he does return for next season, the future Hall of Famer has no issue with sharing time at quarterback with Taysom Hill.

“If I’m back, and Taysom’s along side me, call the plays that puts us in the best position to win,” Brees said. “If that means Taysom Hill is taking 30 snaps a game, 25 snaps a game, so be it. I’m all for that.”

Hill is also a free agent this offseason, but the Saints have already expressed interest in locking him up for the long haul.

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton reportedly told Jay Glazer that Hill could be the starting quarterback for the franchise moving forward. However, they would like to have Brees back for one last year.

Drew Brees just now on @PFT_Live: "If I'm back, and Taysom's along side me, call the plays that puts us in the best position to win. If that means Taysom Hill is taking 30 snaps a game, 25 snaps a game, so be it. I'm all for that."@ProFootballTalk #Saints #WhoDat — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) January 31, 2020

Brees has stated multiple times that he’ll take a month off before making a final decision.

It’ll be worth monitoring his situation in New Orleans, especially since the team will likely be a contender if he returns for his 20th season.