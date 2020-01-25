Drew Brees Says He’s Only Considering 2 Options For Next Season

Even at 41 years old, there aren’t too many quarterbacks in the NFL playing as well as Drew Brees. There’s clearly gas left in the tank for the future Hall of Fame player, but he’s not ready to commit to another year of football.

The past three seasons have been tough pills to swallow for Brees, as the Saints continue suffering heartbreaking losses in the playoffs.

Brees isn’t sure if he’ll return for his 20th season in the NFL or ride into the sunset with almost every passing record. One thing is for sure though, he won’t be playing for anyone else other than New Orleans.

With the Pro Bowl set for this weekend, the All-Pro quarterback answered a few questions regarding his future.

A decision hasn’t been made just yet, but Brees said that he’ll either play for the Saints or retire.

Brees said he’ll know in a month what he wants to do moving forward. He does have interest in being a TV analyst at some point in his future.

Brees says he will keep "his process" for mulling retirement private and knows he gives "the same boring answers each year" but he'll know in a month and it will be #Saints or retirement…nothing else pic.twitter.com/eqdHBYCur4 — Mike Nabors (@MikeNabors) January 25, 2020

If Brees does retire this offseason it won’t be due to a drop in production. This past season he threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns despite missing five games because of thumb surgery.

Brees wants to “take a deep breath and decompress a little bit” before making a final decision.

For now though, Brees seems to be enjoying the Pro Bowl with his three sons. You can watch him team up with several NFC stars tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium.