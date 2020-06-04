Marcellus Wiley, Drew Brees’ Former Teammate, Reacts To His Comment

The Drew Brees controversy has swept up much of the discussion in the sports world today. This afternoon, one of his most prominent former teammates in sports media spoke out about the situation.

FOX Sports 1 host Marcellus Wiley has not been the biggest Brees fan. He has been critical of the quarterback since the two were teammates on the San Diego Chargers back from 2001-03. He certainly wasn’t happy with Brees’ statements this week, but took the conversation in a different direction.

“We’re at a place where if Drew Brees says what we want to hear, he’s invited to the picnic. He can man the chef position at the grill,” Wiley said during Speak For Yourself today. “When Drew Brees speak from his heart, the avalanche of criticism and pressure comes on him to make him make an apology wasn’t even genuine and sincere!”

Wiley thinks that many critics of Brees are more concerned with him saying the right thing than they are about how he actually feels. He was both critical of the New Orleans Saints QB’s apology today, and the fact that others sought to “cancel” him, forcing him into an apology that didn’t come off as legitimate to many.

"We’re at a place where if Drew Brees says what we want to hear, he’s invited to the picnic… When Drew Brees speaks from his heart, all of sudden the avalanche of criticism & pressure comes on him to make an apology that wasn’t even genuine & sincere." — @MarcellusWiley pic.twitter.com/UIH1SZkM1W — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 4, 2020

“So we have to think: when we speak for ourselves, when we speak from our vantage point, we want that freedom, we want that latitude, and we want to be heard,” Wiley added. “It comes with a cost, y’all. It comes with receiving things you don’t like and don’t want to hear.”

The former Charger finished up, calling the Drew Brees controversy a distraction from the work that is being done around the country.

“We are on a journey for equality as a people. We can’t get side-tracked asking Drew Brees if he knows what way to go. If he doesn’t know, you continue to roll, you continue to go. If we think about this without the emotion, devoid of all the content that is riling us up, and we start to realize that ‘Wow, we’re trying to handcuff Drew Brees like this country has handcuffed us.’ And I know that he’s not standing on the proper premise, but that’s when forgiveness comes into the equation. That’s when you have to understand that ‘I need latitude, he needs latitude.’ We can agree to disagree, but we are on a journey, and it can’t stop because of Drew Brees.”

Brees reportedly spoke to his Saints teammates, many of whom were openly critical of him on Wednesday, earlier today. We’ll see how his full comments are received by his teammates.

[Speak For Yourself]