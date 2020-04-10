Drew Brees Reportedly Decides On Offers From NBC Sports, ESPN

Back in February, Drew Brees announced that he would hold off on retirement and return to the Saints for another shot at a second Lombardi Trophy. That doesn’t mean that he can’t plan ahead for his post-football career.

It became very apparent this offseason that Brees was a hot commodity for broadcasting networks, such as ESPN and NBC Sports. Well, the future Hall of Famer didn’t waste anytime making his next move.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Drew Brees has signed with NBC Sports. His contract will begin once he retires from the Saints.

The terms of the deal haven’t been released yet, but this is obviously a huge move for Brees. This also means that ESPN will have to look elsewhere for a new analyst to add to its Monday Night Football coverage.

BREAKING NEWS: Drew Brees has chosen to sign with NBC Sports over ESPN, The Post has learned.https://t.co/Km6thXkZ7m — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 10, 2020

Marchand is reporting that Brees will likely start with NBC as an analyst for Notre Dame games and its Football Night In America show.

It’d be wise for NBC to give Brees time to get used to broadcasting before he’s on a massive stage like Sunday Night Football. Besides, it doesn’t appear that Cris Collinsworth is ready to move on from that role.

NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes sounds excited about the newest addition, telling the New York Post “Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful.”

Although the end of Brees’ playing career is approaching fairly soon, he’ll remain around the game of football for years to come.

[New York Post]