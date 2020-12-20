The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Drew Brees Had An Embarrassing Start Against Kansas City Today

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints stretches before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Drew Brees made his return to the field on Sunday following a multi-week absence due to a painful rib injury. While the Saints are obviously glad to have him back, he had a rough start to the contest against Kansas City.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback started today’s game against the Chiefs with five straight incompletions.

Brees had never started a game 0 for 5 before. Today is the first time in his 20-year NFL career that he’s opened a game with that mark.

Kansas City is leading New Orleans, 7-0, at the end of the first quarter on Sunday evening. It’s been a rough start to the contest for Brees.

The Saints quarterback is 0 for 5 with an interception through one quarter.

For what it’s worth, McCafee is probably trolling here. He said the same thing about the Bucs earlier in the day, only to watch Tampa Bay stage a big comeback against Atlanta.

There’s still a lot of game left, but coming from behind against the Chiefs is a tough battle.

New Orleans is now trailing Kansas City, 14-0, early in the second quarter.

The game between the two Super Bowl contenders is airing on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.