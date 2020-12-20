Drew Brees Had An Embarrassing Start Against Kansas City Today

Drew Brees made his return to the field on Sunday following a multi-week absence due to a painful rib injury. While the Saints are obviously glad to have him back, he had a rough start to the contest against Kansas City.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback started today’s game against the Chiefs with five straight incompletions.

Brees had never started a game 0 for 5 before. Today is the first time in his 20-year NFL career that he’s opened a game with that mark.

For the first time in his career, Drew Brees has started a game 0-5 passing. He also has already thrown a pick today. pic.twitter.com/LaUPQkXi22 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 20, 2020

Kansas City is leading New Orleans, 7-0, at the end of the first quarter on Sunday evening. It’s been a rough start to the contest for Brees.

The Saints quarterback is 0 for 5 with an interception through one quarter.

Is Drew Brees done? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 20, 2020

For what it’s worth, McCafee is probably trolling here. He said the same thing about the Bucs earlier in the day, only to watch Tampa Bay stage a big comeback against Atlanta.

There’s still a lot of game left, but coming from behind against the Chiefs is a tough battle.

New Orleans is now trailing Kansas City, 14-0, early in the second quarter.

The game between the two Super Bowl contenders is airing on CBS.