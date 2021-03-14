Why Today Would Be ‘Fitting’ For A Drew Brees Announcement

Drew Brees has yet to announce a decision on his NFL future, but could something be coming on Sunday?

It would be “fitting.”

Brees, 42, officially joined the New Orleans Saints on this date in 2006. Saints insider Jeff Duncan tweeted that it would be appropriate for Brees to announce his retirement on the anniversary.

“Would be fitting — and very much on brand — if Drew Brees announced his retirement today, on the 15-year anniversary of his signing with the New Orleans Saints,” he tweeted.

Saints fans are celebrating Brees’ anniversary on social media on Sunday.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler addressed Brees’ situation on Saturday.

“There’s still a little wiggle room because nothing is yet official. Even some people close to him don’t know the full story. Drew Brees wants to win another super bowl so nothing can be off the table. But he’s reworked that deal to be owned $1 million in base salary. That suggested Brees and the Saints have decided to move on. Right now, the Saints are working independent from Brees. They’re trying to clean up their salary cap … And they do want to re-sign Jameis Winston. He’s a guy that they’ve talked to privately and publicly about that fact,” Fowler said on Saturday.

Perhaps we’ll get more clarity soon.