Before the Saints named Ian Book their starting quarterback for Week 16, they called Drew Brees to see if he would potentially come out of retirement.

Jeff Duncan of Nola.com first reported that New Orleans tried to “lure” Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately declined the offer.

“Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because on such short notice, he wasn’t 100% confident he would be able to make the throws necessary to successfully lead the offense,” Duncan wrote, via Nola.com. “He didn’t want to short-change the Saints in such a critical game at such a critical time in their playoff run.”

Shortly after this report went public, Saints insider Nick Underhill had an update on the situation. According to Underhill, the former Saints’ quarterback let the team know that he’s enjoying the retirement life.

“Saints called Brees to gauge his interest given their circumstances at QB,” Underhill tweeted. “Heard he sent back a photo of himself golfing.”

If this is true, that would be a great way to reply to the Saints’ offer.

Since he won’t be coming out of retirement, Brees will finish his NFL career with 80,358 passing yards and 571 touchdowns.

The Saints, meanwhile, are still trying to figure out who’ll be their long-term replacement for Brees.