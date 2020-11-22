The New Orleans Saints placed QB Drew Brees on injured reserve and won’t see him return for a few weeks at least. But one NFL insider has an idea of when we can realistically see Brees back in action.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brees is dealing with several different injuries that need time to heal. He has rib fractures, a punctured lung and a shoulder injury, all of which will need a little more than three weeks to recover from.

Per the report, the target date for Drew Brees’ return is Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. That keeps him out of four games – two against the Atlanta Falcons, one against the Denver Broncos, and one against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the interim, Taysom Hill is slated to start in Week 11 against the Falcons. Former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston is the backup – for now at least.

From @NFLGameDay: #Saints QB Drew Brees is dealing with rib fractures, a puncture in his lung, and a shoulder injury, and the goal is for those to fully heal. That’s why sources say a realistic return date is Week 15 vs. the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/qHV9JwxUjd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2020

Prior to his injury, Drew Brees was enjoying yet another incredibly efficient year for the Saints.

Through nine games, Brees leads the NFL with a 73.5-percent completion rate. He has thrown for 2,196 yards and 18 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

His injury comes at a rough time as the Saints continue their dogfight for the coveted No. 1 overall seed. Hot on their heels are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

Can the Saints hold the fort and continue their winning ways until Drew Brees’ return?