Drew Brees Has A Message For Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

It sounds like Drew Brees will have an eye on today’s golf foursome featuring Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

The two legendary golfers and the equally legendary quarterbacks are set to tee off a 3 p.m. ET from Florida. Woods and Peyton are on one side with Mickelson and Brady on the other.

However, Brees wants to make sure this isn’t a onetime thing. In his good luck message to Brady and Peyton on Instagram, he also issued a challenge. Alongside PGA Tour golfer Sergio Garcia, Brees wants to take on the winners.

“Wishing @tombrady and Peyton Manning best of luck in their Semi Final Match today w Phil & Tiger… look forward to watching. @thesergiogarcia and I will take on the winners!” Brees wrote.

Is Brees being serious here? We’re not sure, but we’d definitely watch a match featuring him and Sergio against the winners of today’s competition.

Not surprisingly, Tiger and Peyton are the favorites this afternoon. However, the weather in Florida hasn’t been cooperating, so we have to see how that will affect the match.

You can watch “The Match” on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN at 3 p.m. ET from the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Veteran broadcaster Brian Anderson is on play-by-play, with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and pro golfer Trevor Immelman serving as analysts.

Amanda Balionis and PGA Tour star Justin Thomas will be conducting on-course interviews.