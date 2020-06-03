Drew Brees Has Clarified His Comments On The National Anthem

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made headlines by reiterating his stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo! Sports. He received immediate backlash, including from teammates.

Star wide receiver Michael Thomas appeared to respond to Brees’ comments on Twitter. Thomas initially tweeted “He don’t know no better.”

He then followed it up with “We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that.” Not long after Thomas’ tweets, Brees added an additional comment.

“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” he said to Mike Triplett. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

I asked Drew Brees about reiterating his stance on the anthem (and the backlash over doing so). More to come, but among his responses: "I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice. I also stand with… https://t.co/fAxchR69ns — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) June 3, 2020

There’s no doubt Brees and Thomas have one of the best on-field relationships in the NFL. They’ve become a dangerous tandem over the past few seasons.

However, it’s clear they don’t see eye-to-eye on protests during the national anthem. We’ll have to wait and see if that impacts their relationship heading into the 2020 NFL season.

As for Brees, he has just two years left on his contract with the Saints.