After 20 years in the NFL, two teams, countless records and a Super Bowl, Drew Brees is officially getting ready to play his final home game for the New Orleans Saints.

Ahead of the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Brees will retire at the end of the season. Whether that season ends tonight will be decided in a few hours.

Brees was a second-round pick by the San Diego Chargers in the 2001 NFL Draft. He went 30-28 as a starter in San Diego before being ousted by Philip Rivers and joined the Saints as a free agent the following offseason.

Coming off a major surgery, Brees justified the Saints’ faith in him by leading them to the NFC Championship Game in 2006. He followed that up by leading them to their first Super Bowl win in 2009.

“Drew Brees, tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome. … Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome,” Glazer said pregame on FOX.

Drew Brees will retire with dozens of NFL records and as their league’s No. 2 leading passer in NFL history. He is a surefire Hall of Famer.

The only question that remains for Brees is whether he can finish his career like Peyton Manning and John Elway – hoisting his second Super Bowl trophy.

But Brees has several major obstacles in the way of going out on top: Tom Brady tonight; Aaron Rodgers if he reaches the NFC Championship Game; either Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen if he reaches the Super Bowl.

Will tonight’s game be the last of Drew Brees’ career?