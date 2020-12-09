NFL Insider Announces Possible Return Date For Saints QB Drew Brees

A few weeks ago, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. That type of injury has kept him out of action for the past three games, but it sounds like the future Hall of Famer could return to the gridiron in the near future.

The Saints haven’t missed a beat with Brees out of the lineup, as the team owns a 3-0 record with Taysom Hill under center. Despite all the talk about Hill being a gadget player, the BYU product has shown he can move the chains exclusively as a quarterback. Last week, he completed 73.0 percent of his passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Saints have been winning without Brees in the lineup, the team is obviously at its best when the veteran signal-caller is on the field. So, when will we see the 41-year-old tossing passes to Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas again?

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints believe a realistic target dater for Brees is Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brees is reportedly progressing well in his rehab and could come off injured reserve today. However, the Saints might wait until tomorrow to ramp up his workload and see where he stands.

#Saints QB Drew Brees, progressing well in his rehab from a lung puncture & fractured ribs, won’t practice much, if at all, today, I’m told. He’s eligible to come off IR now. They could ramp him up Thursday to see how he feels, but a more realistic target to play has been W15. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2020

Considering that the New Orleans Saints have been just fine without Drew Brees over the past few weeks, it would make sense for Sean Payton to hold off on bringing back Brees until he’s as close to 100 percent as possible.

Brees was playing well prior to his injury, throwing for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

We could see a potential shootout in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next week between Brees and Mahomes. Who knows, maybe it’ll be a Super Bowl preview.

[Ian Rapoport]