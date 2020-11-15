Saints Announce Injury Update For QB Drew Brees

It’s been a wild NFL Sunday, but nothing was more surprising than the Saints’ quarterback change versus the 49ers. Drew Brees did not start the second half of Sunday’s game. We now know it’s because of an injury.

Brees can’t escape the injury bug this season. His shoulder continues to be a nagging issue, and he’s often seen rubbing and stretching the area during games. It appears the veteran quarterback now has a new injury to deal with.

Brees started the Saints’ game versus the 49ers, and had a solid first half showing. But it was Jameis Winston who took over the starting quarterback duties in the second half as Brees stood on the sideline.

The Saints quarterback is reportedly dealing a rib injury and is now officially listed as “questionable” to return.

Injury report

QB Drew Brees (ribs) is questionable to return. Jameis Winston is back in at QB for the #Saints for this series. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 15, 2020

If anything, this is most likely precautionary. The Saints won’t go far if Drew Brees isn’t healthy. The last thing the team can afford is to further any injuries Brees is currently dealing with.

Of course, one has to wonder: how much longer can Brees deal with all these injuries? Luckily, Jameis Winston is a more-than capable backup and can allow Brees as much rest as he needs.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Saints handle Brees moving forward this season. He’ll likely rest as much as possible – and as much as the team can afford without losing games – ahead of the playoffs.