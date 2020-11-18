NFL Insider Has Injury Update On Saints QB Drew Brees

Drew Brees is as tough as they come, but the future Hall of Famer won’t be able to play his way through his latest injury. He’s currently dealing with five fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

It turns out that Brees had three fractured ribs heading into this past weekend’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. After taking a huge hit early in the first half, it was pretty clear that he was shaken up.

Brees completed an excellent two-minute drill to give the Saints a 17-10 lead over the 49ers going into halftime. That was the last we saw of him on the field, as Jameis Winston played the rest of the game.

The initial timeline for Brees’ injury was anywhere from three to five weeks. He then received a second opinion to see if there was further damage to his ribs. Thankfully, the 41-year-old finally received a positive update on his health.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the tests on Tuesday didn’t show additional damage to Brees’ ribs and lung. He’s likely out at least two weeks, which means we’ll see a lot of Winston.

After additional tests on Tuesday, there is no change in the status of #Saints QB Drew Brees, sources say. That means with his cracked ribs on both sides and punctured lung, he’s likely out at least two weeks and then see how he feels. Expect a lot of Jameis Winston for NO. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020

Drew Brees has been trying to avoid injured reserve. The new rules this season require any player placed on injured reserve to miss a minimum of three games.

If Winston holds down the fort in Brees’ absence, it would allow the Saints to give their star quarterback extra time off to heal.

We’ll see if Winston can prove all his doubters wrong and lead New Orleans to a victory this weekend.

