Drew Brees Is Reportedly Expected To Retire After The Playoffs

When the 2019 season came to an end, Drew Brees seriously considered retiring and pursuing a career in broadcasting. He ultimately chose to return to the gridiron for the 2020 season, but just about everyone assumed this would be his final year.

Brees has put together a remarkable career, throwing for over 80,000 passing yards and 568 touchdowns. There’s no doubt that he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when his time is up. So, when will the 41-year-old quarterback retire?

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the league-wide expectation is that Brees will officially retire after the 2020 season is over.

The New Orleans Saints have already clinched a playoff berth this season, which means today’s game against the Carolina Panthers will not be the last time we see Brees on the field. However, it does raise the stakes for every playoff game he’s in this year.

The leaguewide expectation is that #Saints QB Drew Brees will officially retire after the season is over, per @AdamSchefter. Brees signed a broadcasting deal with NBC in April, and after going through a season that included 11 fractured ribs, Brees is likely done playing. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2021

With a broadcasting job already lined up with NBC, it makes sense for Brees to walk away after this season. He’s already accomplished so much over the course of his career.

It’s also fair to wonder if Brees’ injury played a factor into this decision. He suffered 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung a little over a month ago.

Brees will be remembered forever for revitalizing the Saints. Not only did he bring the franchise its first and only Super Bowl title, he made them must-see TV for over a decade.

Watching a legend like Brees has been an honor. We wish him the best in the next chapter of his career.

