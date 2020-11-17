Drew Brees Is Reportedly Getting Second Opinion On Injuries

The New Orleans Saints picked up a costly win on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, as legendary quarterback Drew Brees suffered multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. It’s an injury that should keep him out for an extended period of time.

Fans in New Orleans came into this season assuming that it would be Brees’ last one with the franchise. He already has a deal lined up with NBC Sports once he’s retired anyway.

Brees might not have a very strong arm at this point in his career, but the veteran signal-caller was still carving up defenses in his 20th season. In fact, he even threw a touchdown pass on Sunday afternoon while injured.

Earlier this week, ESPN insider Dan Graziano said the most optimistic recovery timeline for Brees is two to three weeks. Other insiders have said it could last up to five weeks for the future Hall of Famer.

Well, it appears the uncertainty surrounding Brees’ timeline will get cleared up later this week. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Saints quarterback will have his MRI scan sent to other medical specialists to get a second opinion. That second opinion will help Brees see if he has more than five fractured ribs. If that ends up being the case, he’ll likely go on injured reserve.

Any player placed on injured reserve this season has to miss at least three games. This means Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill would get at least three weeks to show what they can do under center.

Source: #Saints QB Drew Brees is having his scans sent to other medical specialists for a second opinion to determine the full scope of his chest injuries. Tests performed yesterday revealed Brees has multiple fractured ribs on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung 1/2 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 17, 2020

Last weekend, New Orleans used Hill and Winston at quarterback after Brees left the game.

Winston has plenty of potential, but there are concerns about his inability to take care of the football. Hill, on the other hand, has never started a game at quarterback.

It’ll be fascinating to see what Sean Payton comes up with offensively for this weekend’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.