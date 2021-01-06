Drew Brees Sends Clear Message Ahead Of The Playoffs

The New Orleans Saints are the No. 2 seed in the NFC. It may be the last great shot that quarterback Drew Brees has to win a second Super Bowl.

New Orleans finished 12-4 on the regular season, winning a pretty tough NFC South in the process. They’ll face the Chicago Bears—the final Wild Card team—on Sunday afternoon in the first round of the playoffs.

Brees, who turns 42 this month, has shown his age at times this season, and he missed four games due to injury during the back end of the season, but the offense still clearly plays at its best with him under center, and not Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill. He has 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 12 games this season, completing over 70-percent of his throws.

There was speculation last year that it might be Brees’ last. Those rumors are back this season. Today, the Saints legend made a pretty telling statement, saying that he returned for the 2020 season for the city and Saints organization.

Brees says he didn't come back for himself this season. Says he came back for the city and the organization. "That's why I'm here." — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 6, 2021

That definitely sounds like someone in the final stretch of his legendary career. Drew Brees is already solidified as a Hall of Famer, and the greatest New Orleans Saint in history. Going out with a big playoff run would cap an incredible career.

He may have a roster as healthy as its been all year for that postseason run. Michael Thomas, the superstar wide receiver who has missed most of the season, was back at practice today.

The Sunday kickoff of the New Orleans Saints’ game against the Chicago Bears may also allow for star running back Alvin Kamara to return from his positive COVID-19 rest. In his last game, back in Week 16, Kamara ran for 155 yards and six touchdowns, in one of the craziest performances we’ve seen in a long time.

New Orleans and Chicago are set to kick off at 4:40 p.m. ET.

