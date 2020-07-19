Saints QB Drew Brees Has A Blunt Message For The NFL

Drew Brees has a brutally honest message for the NFL ahead of the 2020 regular season.

The status of the 2020 NFL regular season is in doubt. The global pandemic has caused everyone to re-adjust their plans for the fall. The NFL is not immune to this.

The league has already announced some modifications to training camp (no fans) and several teams have already limited their stadium capacity for regular season games.

Still, there’s plenty more to be done if the season is going to happen. Brees sent a blunt message to the NFL on Sunday afternoon.

“We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done,” Brees tweeted at the NFL on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL and the NFL Players’ Association have reportedly been attempting to get on the same page for the 2020 season.

However, Texans star JJ Watt recently made it clear that players are still in the dark on a number of issues.

“Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow,” Watt wrote.

Figure it out, NFL.