Look: Drew Brees Reveals Christmas Gift From Michael Thomas

It’s gift-giving time across the NFL world.

Earlier tonight, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed his special gift to his teammates. The NFL star is out for the year, but he’s still a big part of the Cowboys’ locker room. And he revealed a special gift for his teammates on Wednesday night.

Prescott wasn’t alone in doing so.

Later on Wednesday night, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed the special gift that Michael Thomas has given his teammates.

Thomas, an Air Jordan athlete, gifted his teammates some special Jordan 1s.

Thomas is out for the remainder of the regular season, but he’s expected to return in time for the playoffs. The New Orleans Saints star is dealing with an injured ankle.

“He was grinding and productive, catching eight balls, nine balls, but it wasn’t going to get better until football stopped just by the nature of the ankle sprain,” Payton told reporters, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate. “If it was win this one and you’re in, then our approach would’ve been much different.”

New Orleans, 10-4 on the season, is scheduled to face Minnesota in a special Christmas Night game on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T.