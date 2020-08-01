Drew Brees Names The 1 Reason He Came Back For 20th Season

Drew Brees had a serious decision to make following the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round. Even though he still had an impressive season under center, the future Hall of Famer thought about hanging up his cleats.

After taking a little over a month to weigh both his options, Brees announced on social media that he would return for his 20th season. New Orleans quickly worked out a two-year contract for the All-Pro quarterback – albeit the second year on his deal could end up being irrelevant.

On Saturday, the 41-year-old quarterback spoke to the media to share his thoughts on the protocols in place amid COVID-19 and why he ultimately decided to return for another year. It turns out Brees has his sights set on another Lombardi Trophy.

When asked how important it is to get back to the Super Bowl, Brees said “That’s why I came back.” The Saints haven’t played in the big game since the 2009 season.

Close but no cigar has to be the theme of the last three seasons for the Saints. Despite the team’s success in the regular season, it just can’t get over the hump in the playoffs.

The Saints have lost in heartbreaking fashion each of their last three playoff appearances. Fans can’t decide what’s worse: the ‘Minnesota Miracle’ or the egregious no-call against Los Angeles.

Brees is the all-time leader in passing touchdowns and passing yards. He’ll go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history, but the fact that he only has one championship affects where most analysts rank him.

Perhaps the Saints can put together a magical season this fall and lift Brees to another Super Bowl.