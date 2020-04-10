Earlier today, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post broke the news that Drew Brees will sign with NBC Sports once he retires from the New Orleans Saints. This put an end to any speculation that he would end up on ESPN’s Monday Night Football team.

Brees isn’t ready to hang his cleats up just yet. The 41-year-old gunslinger proved last season that he can still produce at a high level, throwing for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns. Nonetheless, broadcasting networks wanted to get an early jump on the bidding war for him.

NBC won the sweepstakes for Brees at the end of the day, but it appears the future Hall of Famer had interest in joining ESPN as the next face of Monday Night Football.

Marchand reported that Brees sent ESPN an offer. It turns out ESPN wasn’t willing to make that big of a commitment to the most prolific passer in NFL history. Here’s what Marchand had to say about ESPN’s pursuit of Brees, via the New York Post:

In the end, ESPN declined a financial offer from Brees that could have landed him on “Monday Night Football,” according to sources. ESPN felt it was too steep a price and would rather go forward with a more immediate plan.

Now that Drew Brees is set to join NBC Sports, many people are wondering who will be on ESPN use for this year’s edition of Monday Night Football. According to Marchand, the Worldwide Leader in Sports will consider in-house options like Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.

ESPN could also pursue an external candidate, such as Nate Burleson or Kurt Warner.

Who do you think ESPN should pursue for Monday Night Football?