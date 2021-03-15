Drew Brees Officially Announces His Next Job After Retiring

Longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees officially retired from the NFL on Sunday, but he already has his next job lined up.

Brees retired from playing football on Sunday, though he’s going to remain close to the sport.

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” he wrote. “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.

“We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.”

Brees already has his next job lined up – he’ll be working as an analyst for NBC.

“I’m going to be working for NBC.” –@drewbrees announces his next chapter after his legendary NFL career pic.twitter.com/LP3FgdRJBL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 15, 2021

Brees agreed to a deal with NBC while he was still playing in the NFL. Now that he’s retired, he’ll jump into an analyst role for the network.