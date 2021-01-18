NFL Fans React To Drew Brees’ Performance On Sunday

The Spun

Saints quarterback Drew Brees against Tampa Bay.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

If this truly is the final game of Drew Brees’ NFL career, he’s not going out in ideal fashion.

The New Orleans Saints are trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-20, late in the fourth quarter of Sunday evening’s Divisional Round playoff game.

Brees has been downright awful for much of the contest, especially in the turnover department. The Saints quarterback has thrown two crushing interceptions that have led to points for the Buccaneers.

With a little less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Brees is: 18 for 31 for 128 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

It’s been a highly disappointing performance from the Saints quarterback.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported before the game that this would be Brees’ final home game in New Orleans. He will be retiring following the playoffs.

“Drew Brees, tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome…Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome,” Glazer said pregame on FOX.

The Saints aren’t done just yet, as they trail by 10 points with 4:57 to go in the fourth quarter. They’re in need of a miraculous comeback.

The game is on FOX.


