NFL Fans React To Drew Brees’ Performance On Sunday

If this truly is the final game of Drew Brees’ NFL career, he’s not going out in ideal fashion.

The New Orleans Saints are trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-20, late in the fourth quarter of Sunday evening’s Divisional Round playoff game.

Brees has been downright awful for much of the contest, especially in the turnover department. The Saints quarterback has thrown two crushing interceptions that have led to points for the Buccaneers.

With a little less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Brees is: 18 for 31 for 128 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

It’s been a highly disappointing performance from the Saints quarterback.

This is Drew Brees' first playoff game with 2+ INT since the 2017 season pic.twitter.com/Dhx1uTYRQR — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 18, 2021

Alvin Kamara should have known Drew Brees can't throw that far — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 18, 2021

Why does it feel like I'm watching Drew Brees' career slowly wither and die in real time? — FactorTree of Sadness (@UrinatingTree) January 18, 2021

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported before the game that this would be Brees’ final home game in New Orleans. He will be retiring following the playoffs.

“Drew Brees, tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome…Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome,” Glazer said pregame on FOX.

The Saints aren’t done just yet, as they trail by 10 points with 4:57 to go in the fourth quarter. They’re in need of a miraculous comeback.

The game is on FOX.