Look: Drew Brees Shows The Ridiculous Pizza He Ordered Today

So far, Drew Brees has not announced an official decision on his NFL future with the New Orleans Saints. It is widely expected that he’ll officially retire in the coming weeks, but so far he has held off on saying anything definitive.

Brees has been spotted working out pretty frequently in recent months. Some have speculated that he could change course and make one last run at a Super Bowl. Or, maybe he just wants to be able to eat some absolutely ridiculous pizza guilt free.

Today’s Instagram post by the legendary quarterback seems to indicate that may be the case. Apparently Brees ordered a barbecue chicken pizza, nothing too crazy, and just added on every meat-based pizza topping known to man.

“Believe it or not, on the menu this was listed simply as a ‘barbecue chicken pizza’… But after I made some slight adjustments 😉, this was the finished product!!” he wrote in the caption. “Quite possibly the best pizza ever created!”

Personally, it looks like a bit much, but after(?) a 20 year NFL career, he can certainly do what he likes. And the man’s in great shape, he can afford to throw some bacon and pepperoni and whatever else on top of a pizza here and there.

Last month, Drew Brees agreed to reduce his salary to just $1 million, from $25 million, something most took as a sign that he is in fact calling it a career. The New Orleans Saints, who were at one point a shocking $90 million over the cap, still have more than $33 million to clear, more if they want to sign any free agents and get their draft picks under contract.

The ongoing Drew Brees uncertainty only lends itself to even more questions about how the Saints handle things as they move forward this offseason.