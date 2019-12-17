Drew Brees Posts Heartfelt Message For New Orleans Saints Fans

Drew Brees broke yet another record on Monday Night Football, knocking Peyton Manning out of the top spot for most passing touchdowns in NFL history. Following the historic performance against the Indianapolis Colts, he went on social media to thank his fans.

In addition to setting the record for most passing touchdowns, the New Orleans Saints quarterback finished with the best single-game completion percentage.

Every superstar player has a special bond with their fan base, but the connection between Brees and New Orleans is truly special. He shared a heartfelt message with those fans on Instagram.

“I am so grateful for New Orleans and the Who Dat Nation,” Brees said. “We have shared many amazing moments together, and last night was very special. Thank you for being part of this journey. We are not done yet.”

This isn’t the first time that Brees made history on Monday Night Football. Last season, the All-Pro quarterback broke the record for most passing yards in league history.

Here’s the post from his Instagram account:

Despite missing five games this season due to thumb surgery, Brees looks sharp for the Saints. Perhaps the time off allowed the 40-year-old gunslinger to reload for a potential playoff run.

Next up for New Orleans is a showdown with the Tennessee Titans. We’ll see if Brees can continue to build on his lead for all-time passing touchdowns.