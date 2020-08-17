Drew Brees Reacts To What He’s Seen From QB Jameis Winston

You can add Drew Brees to the list of New Orleans Saints’ personnel with good things to say about Jameis Winston early on.

Winston signed a one-year deal with New Orleans this offseason after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers let him walk after five seasons. The Bucs had seen enough of their 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick.

When he signed with the Saints, Winston said there was “no better position than to be in the same room” with Brees and be able to learn from the legendary quarterback. Thus far, it seems like the relationship between the two is going well.

“I’ve been impressed with Jameis,” Brees said today, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate. “He loves football, he loves the game, he loves to compete. Great personality, very likable guy, he wants to learn. So, man, all those things are the first components that you kind of see and recognize.”

Drew Brees' full comments on his first impression of Jameis Winston (at least the part before he accidentally said 'Taymeis') pic.twitter.com/TnzFfhgw6V — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 17, 2020

Brees isn’t the first person from the Saints who has been impressed by Jameis Winston. Earlier this month, head coach Sean Payton gave him some props as well.

“Look, he’s been in what we’re doing meeting-wise, walkthrough-wise, lifting,” Payton said on August 6, via SaintsWire. “We’re out on the field during the walkthroughs. So just like everyone else, he’s in good shape, he’s lost weight, he’s lean. He’s a guy that is not afraid to work. He’s doing well, he’s fit in well.”

With New Orleans, Winston will likely serve as Brees’ primary backup, with Taysom Hill reprising his “slash” role. The goal for the former Heisman Trophy winner should be to resurrect his career enough to be able to sign a more lucrative contract next offseason.