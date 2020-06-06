The Spun

Drew Brees Reportedly Gave Tearful Apology To Saints Teammates

Drew Brees on the sidelines.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints sits on the bench during the NFC divisional round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees rarely makes a mistake – both on and off the field. On Wednesday though, he found himself under attack for his insensitive comments on the protests during the national anthem.

A handful of players from the Saints criticized Brees for his remarks, such as Cam Jordan, Malcolm Jenkins, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. It reached the point where the team needed a meeting to address what happened.

According to Saints reporter Nick Underhill, the team received a very emotional apology from Brees during Thursday’s meeting. He reportedly had tears in his eyes as he apologized to his teammates.

Since that meeting took place on Thursday, it’s fair to say Brees’ actions have supported his words. This doesn’t mean he’s completely solved the problem, but the right steps are being taken.

Brees proved that he’s learning from his teammates when he replied to President Trump on social media last night.

“We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week,” Brees told Trump on Instagram. “We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?”

This response doesn’t just solve the problem at hand. However, most New Orleans fans are pleased with the progress that Brees has made over the past two days.

If actions truly do speak louder than words, Brees will have to double down on his stance and become more active when it comes to helping out black communities.

