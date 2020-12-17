Drew Brees Reportedly Took A ‘Big Step’ Toward Playing Today

Back in November, the New Orleans Saints learned that Drew Brees suffered 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. The timing of this injury was brutal for the 41-year-old quarterback, but it sounds like he’s nearing a return.

New Orleans has officially designated Brees to return to practice. This doesn’t guarantee that he’ll play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, yet it shows that he’s trending in the right direction.

Sean Payton didn’t provide too much information about Brees’ status this Wednesday, saying “We haven’t ruled anything just because we don’t have to.”

That being said, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Brees took a “big step” toward potentially playing this Sunday.

“I’m told things went well today,” Rapoport said. “It didn’t sound like he was in a lot of pain, it sounded like he threw the ball pretty well. I’m not ready to say all systems go just yet, but certainly for the Saints – who really do want Brees back – and Brees, who wants badly to be back himself, things are going in the right direction.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Saints QB Drew Brees practiced today and it went well. That is a big step toward potentially playing Sunday, which is what he's pushing to do. pic.twitter.com/Ds3PYSkkHC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2020

This would line up with what Brees told Mike Nabors of Cox Sports Television this past Sunday.

“I obviously have a plan in place as to the benchmarks that I need to hit in order to get to where I know that I can play and play effectively for this team,” Brees told Nabors. “And all I can say is I’m close.”

Maybe we actually will see Brees back in action this Sunday to square off with Patrick Mahomes.