Saints QB Drew Brees Has Responded To President Trump

Drew Brees upset plenty of people this week for saying that he’ll “never agree with with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” After talking it out with his teammates, the future Hall of Famer apologized for his comments.

President Donald Trump clearly isn’t happy that Brees changed his stance, tweeting out “I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high.”

Almost every football fan in the country quickly turned their attention over to Brees, waiting for him to respond to President Trump. It didn’t take long for Brees to respond, and to be honest, his reply may surprise many people.

“We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week,” Brees said. “We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?”

Here’s the full post from Brees:

Judging off Brees’ statement, it sounds like he finally sees eye-to-eye with his teammates on this topic.

The reality is the national anthem protests aren’t about the flag or the military, it’s about fighting against police brutality and social injustice.

Even though it might be too soon to say Brees has won back all of his fans, the public is quite thrilled with his response. Perhaps this could be the turning point not just for Brees, but for many athletes still conflicted on this topic.

We’ll see if President Trump has a rebuttal to these comments.