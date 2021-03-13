Report: Telling Details Emerge From Situation With Drew Brees

Drew Brees has yet to announce an official decision on his NFL future, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be back for another season.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter on Saturday morning and shared some telling details on the situation with the Saints quarterback.

Basically, it comes down to this: Brees has yet to announce an official decision, and even those close to him aren’t 100 percent sure of his mindset, but the New Orleans Saints appear to have moved on.

“There’s still a little wiggle room because nothing is yet official. Even some people close to him don’t know the full story. Drew Brees wants to win another super bowl so nothing can be off the table. But he’s reworked that deal to be owned $1 million in base salary. That suggested Brees and the Saints have decided to move on. Right now, the Saints are working independent from Brees. They’re trying to clean up their salary cap … And they do want to re-sign Jameis Winston. He’s a guy that they’ve talked to privately and publicly about that fact,” Fowler said on Saturday.

Is it possible Brees could play in 2021, but not with the Saints? Perhaps, if the Saints are committed to moving on.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara recently addressed the speculation.

“As far as his career goes and retiring or playing still, a lot of people ask me that and I just say, ‘Drew’s going to take his time and make the best decision for him,’” Kamara told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “He’s a legend. He’s definitely going to go down as one of the greatest.”

Brees has earned the right to take his time with his decision, but the longer this goes, the more speculation there will be.