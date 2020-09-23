Drew Brees Reveals 1 Stat He Pays Absolutely No Attention To

Is it time to start questioning Drew Brees’ ability to play quarterback at a high level? Judging off the NFL world’s reaction to his performance on Monday night, the end is near for the future Hall of Famer. And yet, it’s pretty clear that he doesn’t care what his critics have to say.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Brees revealed which statistic he’s paying zero attention to. It just so happens that he’s not a fan of yards per attempt.

According to ESPN Stats & Information data, Brees has averaged 4.82 air yards on his passes this season, which is the lowest by any quarterback through two games since Brett Favre back in 2009. That shouldn’t bother Brees though since he doesn’t pay attention to it.

“You know one of the statistics that was thrown out after the game was the yards per attempt or something like that,” Brees said. “There are many statistics I do not pay one bit of attention to, and that would be one of them.”

Brees wasn’t done addressing all the outside noise, as he also discussed what his main focus is heading into each game.

“At the end of the day, I am focused on putting us in position to succeed, making great decisions both in the run game or pass game – whatever is predicated on my ability to get us in the best play. And our ability to take care of the football and go and score points, put us in the best position to win. Those are the things I’m focused on, and I don’t care how we do it. I honestly don’t. I just want to win football games.”

Brees on his approach, focus this week #Saints

Brees didn’t look sharp against the Raiders, even Saints fans would admit that. Nonetheless, it’s way too soon to say that his days of being a top 10 quarterback are over.

Make no mistake though, all eyes will be on Brees when the Saints host the Packers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this weekend.

