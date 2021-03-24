Drew Brees Reveals His “Crazy Hobbies” Since Retiring From NFL

If you thought Drew Brees was just going to sit down and relax after retiring from the NFL, think again.

Over the past week, Brees has posted a handful of great pictures on Instagram of him taking up new hobbies. Those hobbies include riding an electric bike, fishing and surfing.

Brees opened up about his new lifestyle during an interview with Ellen Degeneres this week. It sounds like the future Hall of Famer is enjoying his time away from the gridiron.

“That’s kinda the interesting part,” Brees said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, via People.com. “It’s a little scary. Football did provide so much structure. The minute that I announced the retirement it all became real. I started looking around like, ‘Oh man, what kind of crazy hobbies am I going to get into now?’ So I’ve been enjoying some of those lately.” So far the craziest hobby that Brees has fallen in love with is eFoiling. However, he admit that he’s not performing at an All-Pro level in that department. “It’s a cross between surfing and flying, which I’m really not good at either, but I can do this.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) Eventually, Brees will have to put these hobbies to the side so he can focus on his role as an analyst for NBC. For now though, it’s awesome to see Brees embracing new challenges at this stage in his life.