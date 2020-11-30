Drew Brees Reveals How He Watched Sunday’s Game From Home

The Spun

Drew Brees warming up for the Saints.

Drew Brees didn’t play for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but his mind was still locked in the game even if his body wasn’t.

Taysom Hill made his second-straight start in place of Brees, who is on IR recovering from rib fractures and a collapsed lung. Hill only threw 16 passes but ran for two touchdowns as the Saints outclassed the undermanned Broncos 31-3.

While New Orleans was winning in the Mile High City, Brees was back home watching on television. He told reporters today he had the team’s call sheet in his hand while the game was going on.

The 41-year-old signal caller said he tried to play the game out in his mind and see if he could anticipate what the Saints would run.

We’re not surprised Brees is trying to stay as mentally sharp as possible while his body heals. Assuming he can return this season or in the playoffs, he’s going to have to hit the ground running.

New Orleans is 9-2 after yesterday’s win, but the Saints badly need Brees back if they want to have a shot at a deep postseason run.

Hill is far too limited a passer and Jameis Winston far too erratic for either of them to lead the Saints too far in the playoffs.


