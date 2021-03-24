Drew Brees Reveals When His Family Said It Was Time To Retire

After spending 20 years in the NFL, Drew Brees has finally retired. It wasn’t an easy decision for the future Hall of Famer, but it’s one that his family was at peace with.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Brees revealed when his family agreed that it was time for him to retire.

Though he returned to the gridiron for the 2020 season, Brees admit that he actually contemplated retirement last offseason. However, his three boys weren’t ready for him to hang up his cleats just yet.

“Before this 2020 season, I was driving in the car with the family and I said ‘Boys, what would you think if Dad wasn’t going to play football anymore,'” Brees told Ellen Degeneres. “They were like ‘What do you mean?’ And I said ‘Well, you know, if Dad retired.’ And they were like ‘No, you can’t retire. We’re not going to be able to go to the games anymore. We’re not going to be able to go to the Saints’ facility’ They were saying all this stuff and I was like ‘Guys, it would be to spend more time with you.’ They paused and then said ‘No, keep playing.’ The same conversation came up this offseason, and they looked at me and said ‘OK, Dad. We’re ready.'”

Brees’ children might eventually miss playing in the Superdome after Saints games, but at least they spent several hours on the field following the team’s playoff showdown with the Buccaneers this past January.

And besides, the Brees family is always finding new hobbies to keep themselves entertained. In fact, Brees said that he recently tried eFoiling.

“It’s a cross between surfing and flying, which I’m really not good at either, but I can do this.”

It’ll be fun to see what the future has in store for the Brees family.