Drew Brees Reveals His Plan For Decision On Next Season

Drew Brees played what is likely the final game of his NFL career on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-20, in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. The Buccaneers are off to the NFC Championship Game, while the Saints are going home.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported before the game that Brees will be retiring whenever his season ends.

“Drew Brees, tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome. … Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome,” Glazer said pregame on FOX.

However, Brees isn’t making it official just yet.

Brees addressed his offseason plans while speaking to reporters on Sunday night.

“I’m gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year and make a decision,” Brees told reporters.

It’s likely that Brees just doesn’t want to make an emotional decision coming off of a game, but all reports indicate he’ll be calling it a career.

Drew Brees and his family have been on the field for quite some time now. The kids are playing like kids would. Brees is standing on the sideline taking it all in. — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) January 18, 2021

Brees will retire with a Super Bowl championship and a Hall of Fame resume.