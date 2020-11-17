Look: Drew Brees Has A Message For Saints Fans

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is going to be out for a couple of games.

The superstar quarterback is reportedly dealing with some pretty serious injuries. Brees, who was removed from Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, reportedly has a collapsed lung and multiple fractured ribs.

Brees reportedly has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his body, while his collapsed lung is on his right side.

ESPN NFL insider Ed Werder had the details:

Brees is unsure how much time he might be forced to miss before returning to start for the Saints, the source said. Brees is suffering from three fractured ribs on his left side and two on the right, possibly more, according to the source. Doctors have cautioned Brees to be especially careful with the damage to his lung.

Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Brees won’t start this week. New Orleans will go with either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill under center.

Brees, meanwhile, is in good spirits. He took to Instagram on Monday night to post a message for his fans.

“Who Dat Nation: I’ve got the best medical team in the world…will be back in no time!” said Brees, sharing a photo of himself with his kids.

New Orleans is 7-2 on the season, so the Saints can afford to be cautious with Brees. They’re set to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.