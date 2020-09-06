Purdue legend Drew Brees is still a diehard Boilermakers fan and is one of many who was upset that they weren’t in action on Saturday.

While watching SMU vs. Texas State, Brees was happy to see that some college football games were played over the weekend. But he still longs to see his beloved Boilermakers take the field this fall.

Taking to Instagram, Drew Brees called on the Big Ten to work something out so that the teams can play. He stressed that it isn’t too late to figure things out.

“Nice to see college football on TV tonight. Would be nice to see @boilerfootball and the rest of the @bigten playing this fall. It’s not too late to get it figured out…the students, universities, players, and country need it!” he wrote.

Few issues in all of sports have been as contentious as the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall football. While the conference is reportedly working on a plan to play later this fall, many people are dubious.

Players, coaches, families, fans, alumni and even President Donald Trump have called on the Big Ten to reverse the decision.

Meanwhile, the first weekend of college football largely went off without a hitch. But college teams across the country are still dealing with cases of COVID-19.

The 2020 NFL season is set to begin on Thursday. If the NFL and college teams continue to play well with limited new cases, the Big Ten will have a ton of egg on its face.