Drew Brees Sends Heartwarming Message To QB Lamar Jackson

The Pro Bowl might not be the most competitive event the NFL has to offer, yet it does provide an opportunity for players to spend quality time with each other. For Drew Brees and his family, it means a chance to meet some of the young stars reshaping the game of football.

With the Pro Bowl set for this weekend in Orlando, the future Hall of Famer is getting his son Baylen prepared to meet Lamar Jackson.

He shared a photo of Baylen holding a Ravens helmet with the following caption:

“Lamar, my son Baylen is looking for you at Pro Bowl this week. You are his guy! He’s pumped to meet you.”

Brees has spent many years at the Pro Bowl due to his consistent production for the New Orleans Saints. Each year it seems like he finds new ways to let his kids enjoy the event.

Here’s the photo from Brees’ Instagram account:

It’s easy to see why Baylen is such a big fan of Jackson. After all, the former Louisville product is likely going to be named the MVP of the league in the coming weeks.

Hopefully, Baylen gets the chance to take a picture with Jackson later this week.

Kickoff for the Pro Bowl is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.