Drew Brees Shares Honest Admission Before The Playoffs

Will Drew Brees officially hang up his cleats following the end of this season? Some believe it’s inevitable.

Whether or not this will be Brees’ final season and postseason, it doesn’t change his approach. Brees is preparing to take on the Chicago Bears in the wild card round this Sunday – business as usual.

Some Saints fans are concerned Brees’ focus could be elsewhere, though. There’s a strong chance Sunday’s game will be one of the last times Brees suits up. The veteran’s dealt with a number of concerning injuries this season, posing questions about his future.

Brees has yet to decide on his future plans (at least publicly). Whatever those plans may be, it doesn’t change the Saints quarterback’s approach to this weekend’s playoff game.

“You know what? Honestly, I’ve played the last four seasons in a row as if it was my last,” Brees said, via Pro Football Talk. “So as I sit here, right now, my approach is very much the same.”

Whatever happens this weekend (and in coming weeks), Saints fans should appreciate Drew Brees while he’s in New Orleans.

Most speculate this is his final season. If so, let’s hope Brees has one last run in him.

The Saints’ last few playoff appearances have ended in heartbreak, mostly because of the Vikings and of course the Rams. Brees and the Saints have no excuses this weekend against the Bears.

The veteran quarterback says he’s focused on the task at hand, rather than his future plans. We’ll find out if that’s true this weekend.