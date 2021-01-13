Drew Brees Shares What He Was Texting About With Tom Brady

Drew Brees and Tom Brady face off this weekend for their first and likely only postseason meeting. But while the two will be rivals on Sunday, they’ve been having some fun via texting this week.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brees revealed that he and Brady have been texting one another about how unique the matchup will be. He said that he and Brady are “chuckling” at the idea of facing in the playoffs at a combined age of 85.

Brees is set to celebrate his 42nd birthday this Friday. Brady turned 43 this past August.

It will be the oldest combined age of two starting quarterbacks in a playoff game. That’s a fact that hasn’t been lost on many people, who have been joking about it all week.

Drew Brees said he and Tom Brady were texting back and forth Monday, "kind of chuckling at this whole scenario" about meeting in the playoffs at the combined age of 85. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 13, 2021

It’s a shame that Brees and Brady never got a chance to face off in the postseason, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of trying. Brees is heading into his 10th playoff run, while Brady already has a win in his 18th.

The closest the two quarterbacks have come to facing each other in the postseason was 2018. Brady and the Patriots made the Super Bowl that year, while Brees and the Saints were eliminated in highly controversial fashion by the Los Angeles Rams.

Both quarterbacks are locks for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But this game will help settle the debate as to who can get it done in a quarterback duel.

Who wins on Sunday: Brees or Brady?