Drew Brees, Wife Sponsoring Special Black College Football Event

Earlier this month, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees received backlash for his comments on kneeling for the national anthem. Since then, the future Hall of Famer has done his part to help out the black community.

On Thursday, Brees and his wife Brittany announced that they’ll sponsor the Black College Football Hall of Fame’s “The Road to Equality” event on July 15. He shared the news on his Instagram account.

“Brittany and I are so proud to support BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL…ROAD TO EQUALITY as the Presenting Sponsor,” Brees wrote. “What an incredible opportunity to recognize the journey and struggles of so many and how they have truly paved the way for all of us.”

This is the latest move by the Brees family to prove that they’ll be a “part of the solution” in the fight for racial equality.

The event will be hosted by NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche and CBS broadcaster Charles Davis.

Brees briefly spoke to ESPN about the event, saying “Our goal for this meaningful event is to engage in the national discussion on social justice by sharing the history of Black college football and its impact on civil rights.”

Additionally, the event will raise awareness and funds for HBCU football programs.

It’ll take more time before Brees is officially seen as an “ally” in the eyes of many, but his family is certainly on the right track.