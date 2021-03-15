There Appears To Be 1 Likely Favorite To Replace Drew Brees

Drew Brees has officially announced his retirement from the National Football League and the New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback.

The legendary Saints quarterback announced his retirement on Sunday night.

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” he wrote. “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.

“We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.”

Who is set to replace Brees under center in New Orleans?

While the Saints signed Taysom Hill to an “extension” on Sunday night, it appears the job will be Jameis Winston’s to lose.

New Orleans is reportedly negotiating with Winston, who is the likely starter in 2021.

Winston threw for 75 yards with the Saints in 2020. He had 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions as the starter in Tampa Bay in 2019.