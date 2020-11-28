Drew Brees Sums Up Taysom Hill’s Impact With The Saints

Two weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints watched as star quarterback Drew Brees was forced from a game due to injury.

Just a few days later, the organization learned just how bad those injuries were. Brees dealt with 11 rib fractures and a partially collapsed lung.

Of course, that forced the team to make a change at the quarterback position. Heading into last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, everyone expected Jameis Winston to step in.

Instead, Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the football world by announcing Taysom Hill as the starting quarterback. Hill led the Saints to a dominant 24-9 victory over the Falcons, proving Payton made the right decision.

Earlier this week, Drew Brees summed up what Hill has meant to the Saints over the years.

Here’s what he said, via ESPN:

“Patience and perseverance is exactly right. The ultimate team player. Think about all the roles he has played for us over the last few years to help us win. A real testament to his commitment and willingness to sacrifice for the team [in addition to] his work ethic and desire to constantly improve. A lot of mental toughness and fortitude.”

Hill performed well in his first NFL start. The former BYU quarterback completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards through the air.

He added another 51 yards and two touchdowns on the ground en route to the win.

Next up for Hill and the Saints is a battle against the Denver Broncos.